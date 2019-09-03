CRETE – The York College Panthers women’s golf team got off on the right foot to start the 2019 season as it won the Doane University Fall Invite last Thursday afternoon.
Bailee Bastin led the Panthers with a second-place finish with her score of 86. She was just two strokes behind first place. Jessica Li and Jessica Salazar tied for fourth place with their scores of 93.
Makayla Rowan finished seventh with a score of 95 while Alex Rooney rounded out the team scoring for the Panthers with her 97, good enough for a tie for 10th.
As a team, the Panthers finished six strokes ahead of second-place Nebraska Wesleyan.