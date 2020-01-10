STERLING, Kan. — The York College Panthers men’s basketball team was looking to snap a three-game losing skid and win for the first time in 2020.
However, the Sterling College Warriors stunned the Panthers with an 81-78 win Wednesday night.
York jumped out to a 7-0 lead to begin the game, but that was about the only thing that seemed to go positive for the Panthers. York struggled from the field all night, shooting just 37 percent from the floor. It was even worse as the long ball was not there for the Panthers as they shot just 16 percent from beyond the arc.
DeAnte Barnes (SR/Rockford, Ill.) was strong for the Panthers in the paint as the Warriors didn’t seem to have an answer for him. However, he got into foul trouble and was held out of the game for several minutes as Sterling made its runs. Barnes finished the game with 15 points.
Eric Lenear (JR/Bellevue, Neb.) led York with 20. He was a strong presence in the lane as his contested drives into the paint allowed him to pick up eight of his points from the free-throw line. Lenear added 10 rebounds to the statline for his second double-double of the season. Michael Tolbert (SR/Apopka, Fla.) added 16 points for the Panthers and Kafani Williams (SR/Pembroke, N.H.) added nine off of the bench.
York trailed by nine points at the break and by as many as 15 early in the second half. The Panthers made it a game late as Tyreece Berry (JR/Muskogee, Okla.) hit the only Panthers’ 3-pointer of the second half to give York a 74-73 lead. However, Sterling answered right back with its own 3, and the Panthers couldn’t answer.
York will try to win for the first time in 2020 as it hosts (20) Bethel College on Saturday evening. The tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Freeman Center.
