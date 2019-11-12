York College sophomore forward Jorge Alencar (11) dribbles through a group of McPherson College defenders in Saturday afternoon’s KCAC quarterfinal soccer match at the Cornerstone Sports Complex in York.
YORK – The York College Panthers men’s soccer team scored just over a minute into the match against the McPherson College Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon and ran away with a 5-2 win in a KCAC quarterfinal at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.
York stunned the visiting Bulldogs as Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) passed his shot into the back of the net just 1 minute, 18 seconds into the game. Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil) punted a kick toward the right side looking for Albert Bajrami (SO/Ravenna, Italy). Bajrami headed the ball down the line to a running Arturo Gutierrez III (SO/Hacienda Heights, Calif), who crossed the ball in from the right corner.
The Panthers continued their high pressure, scoring again in the 20th minute of play. This time around it was Alexandre Motta (SO/Sao Paulo, Brazil), who crossed the ball in from the left corner all the way to the back post to a waiting Gutierrez III, who kicked it into the near post.
York didn’t allow the Bulldogs to get a shot off of any kind until the 33rd minute, and their second one came with just over a minute left in the first half. York, on the other hand, had nine shots in the half.
In the second half, it was Alencar and Gutierrez III that got the scoring started again in the 59th minute as a hard shot by Gutierrez was deflected by the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper right toward Alencar. He did the rest as he one-timed his shot into the net.
Arturo Gutierrez III scored again in the 79th minute as he chipped his shot from the end line just over the outstretched arms of Thomas Kleywegt. Ten minutes later it was Eduardo Wilges (SO/Porto Alegre, Brazil), reigning KCAC offensive player of the week, scoring the Panthers’ final goal as he had just been subbed into the game just two minutes before.
With the Panthers up 5-0 with less than two minutes to play the Bulldogs got two goals in to make the game 5-2. In the 89th minute, Marcus Fernandes scored and then a minute later Guido Battisini scored.
York improves to 13-6 on the season and will face Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
