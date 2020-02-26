NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – The York College Panthers men’s basketball team needed a win to keep its season alive on Saturday, and that didn’t come easily.
After Avila beat the University of St. Mary earlier in the day, the Panthers knew their only chance of postseason was a win. The Bethel Thrashers looked like they were going to run away with it and built a 21-point lead with five minutes to go in the first half. York was able to get eight of those points back and only trail by 13 at the break, 46-33.
Bethel opened its lead back up to 16 points in the second half, but then the Panthers started their rally. Over the next six minutes of play York went on a 16-1 run to bring the game within reach 50-49. The Threshers made a field goal with 19:44 on the clock and then didn’t make another until 11:02 remaining in the game.
York trailed by seven a few minutes later, 58-51, but then used a final surge to take its first lead of the ball game with six minutes remaining. The Panthers then built their lead up to as many as seven points over the next two minutes.
DeAnte Barnes led all scorers with 17 points and nine rebounds. Michael Tolbert and Victor Lewis added 13 points, while Eric Lenear chipped in 12. Tyreece Berry was the leader off of the bench with eight points and three assists.
York shot 52 percent from the field in the second half as it made its comeback. They also forced the Threshers to shoot just 28 percent from the field in the second half.
With the win, the Panthers earn the eighth seed in the KCAC tournament and will travel to Ottawa University on Thursday night. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.
