SEWARD – York College looked to continue its dominance as the Panthers traveled to Seward Tuesday night to take on the Concordia University Bulldogs in men’s soccer action.
The Panthers started off strong with possession, but an early foul helped Concordia. The Bulldogs scored in the eighth minute off of a free kick from just outside the penalty area.
York looked to even the score as it pressed Concordia’s defense. The Panthers had back-to-back opportunities, but diving saves by the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper kept the home team ahead. Cameron Merrill (SR/Edmond, Okla.) had two headers that just missed the back of the net.
The Panthers found themselves in a tough spot as a second yellow card on Joao Gabriel Ferraz (JR/Fortaleza, Brazil) sent him off of the pitch and had York playing a man down the rest of the way.
Concordia scored another goal in the 39th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the break. The Bulldogs scored their final goal in the 79th minute.
York outshot Concordia 12-11, 8-5 shots on frame. Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) led the Panthers with five shots, three of which were on target.
The Panthers will look to rebound when they travel to North Dakota this weekend to take on Jamestown and Presentation.