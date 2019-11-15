WICHITA, Kan. – The York College Panthers soccer team knew it had to have its best game of the season if it wanted to keep playing.
Unfortunately, the Eagles from Oklahoma Wesleyan were on their ‘A’ game as well, and showed why they are ranked in the top 10 of the NAIA by beating York 7-2 on Wednesday in Wichita, Kan.
Oklahoma Wesleyan struck first just five minutes into the game as Stefan Lukic found Alberto Picchi. The Eagles scored again in the 21st minute for the 2-0 lead.
York had several opportunities, but some great saves by the opposing goalkeeper kept the Panthers with the goose egg. York was trying to get to half with just the two goals allowed to be able to regroup and strategize. But the Eagles scored two more quick goals just before the whistle that put the Eagles up four at the break.
Arturo Gutierrez III got the Panthers on the board in the 65th minute as he scored on a penalty kick. Fourteen minutes later, Gutierrez stole the ball away from the Eagles’ goalkeeper and scored his second of the game. That was all of the scoring the Panthers could get as they ended their season with a record of 13-7.
York was able to create more shots overall than Oklahoma Wesleyan with a 17-13 advantage. But the Eagles were very efficient with their choices as they scored on every shot they had on goal.
