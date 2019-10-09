Leavenworth, KAN. – York College was the stronger team on Saturday night as it cruised to a 2-0 win over the University of Saint Mary.
York outshot the host team 17-5. Only one of the five shots by the Spires was on frame and that was easily controlled by Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil). It was a different story for Enrique Gonzales as he was busy all night as he and his team faced pressure for the entire 90 minutes of play.
Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) scored the eventual game-winner in the 23rd minute of play. He scored off of a free-kick to give York the 1-0 lead. As dominating as York was, the Panthers were not able to find the back of the net again until the 68th minute. Pedro Carvalho (JR/Oklahoma City, Okla) stole the ball in the Spires’ defensive third, and then sent a cross into the penalty area that allowed Cameron Merrill (SR/Edmond, Okla) to get his foot on it. Merrill sent it to the side netting away from the goalkeeper for the insurance goal.
Alencar led the team with four shots on the night. Carvalho, Merrill and Thiago Pinheiro (SO/Itu, Brazil) each had two shots.
York improves to 7-2 overall, 3-0 in KCAC play, and was back in action Tuesday afternoon as it hosted Bethany College at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.
