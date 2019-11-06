Winfield, KAN. – The York College Panthers men’s soccer team scored two goals less than two minutes apart in the first half as it won its final regular-season game, 2-1, over the Southwestern College Moundbuilders on the road Monday night in Kansas.
With the win, the Panthers will host a KCAC quarterfinal game on Friday. It is the first time York will host a postseason soccer game since joining the conference.
In the 15th minute of play, Arturo Gutierrez III (SO/Hacienda Heights, Calif) fed a ball through the top of the penalty area to Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil), who was able to one-touch the ball into the back of the net.
Just a minute and a half later, the Panthers were in the attacking third due to a corner kick. The ball was cleared out to York’s backline where Joao Gabriel Ferraz (JR/Fortaleza, Brazil) sent a ball back up the middle where Jorge Keller (SO/Montenegro, Brazil) found it at his feet. Two touches later, he slid the ball to the right side past the Moundbuilders’ goalkeeper.
York kept the pressure on the home team the rest of the half but was unable to add another goal. In the second half, both teams fought hard before Southwestern cut the Panthers’ lead in half with a goal in the 60th minute. Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil) looked to have a chance at the save until a deflection off of a Panther defender changed the direction of the ball toward the Moundbuilders’ striker.
York held a 10-4 advantage with shots on goal. Southwestern’s goalkeeper, Matt Temple, kept the Moundbuilders in the game with his seven saves.
With the hope of a first-round home game in the postseason, the Panthers’ defense held strong and came home with the victory.
York finishes its regular season with a 12-6 record. The Panthers will have to wait until Wednesday morning before they find out who their opponent will be. The only thing they are certain of is they don’t have to travel on Friday for their first-round match.
Panther men dominate Tabor behind Wilges’ hat trick in Saturday matchup
Eduardo Wilges (SO/Porto Alegre, Brazil) came off of the bench and gave an offensive spark the Panthers need in their home finale Saturday afternoon.
With the game knotted in a scoreless tie, Wilges subbed into the game in the 32nd minute of play. It took him just three minutes to find the back of the net for his first collegiate goal. He was assisted from the backline by Jorge Keller (SO/Montenegro, Brazil). Two minutes later the Panthers were celebrating again as he ripped a pass from Alexandre Motta (SO/Sao Paulo, Brazil) past the goalkeeper for the 2-0 lead.
After the break, Arturo Gutierrez III (SO/Hacienda Heights, Calif) scored his 11th goal of the season on a penalty kick. In the 82nd minute, Wilges received a ball down the outside from Davi Mendonca (SR/Fortaleza, Brazil). With a couple of dribbles, he fired a shot that hit the side netting across the diving arms of the Tabor goalkeeper. Mendonca found the back of the net himself just two minutes later to give the Panthers the 5-1 lead.
York outshot Tabor 22-3 in the game. Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil) picked up the win in goal for York. Igor Fernandes (SO/Brasilia, Brazil) was the only other Panther to record multiple shots on goal (two) besides Wilges.
