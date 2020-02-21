YORK — The York College Panthers men’s basketball team overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sterling College Warriors 90-83.
York’s Eric Lenear scored a game-high 26 points, 18 of those coming in the first half. York also used a 52-37 point advantage in the paint. The Panthers led by 10 points late in the first half before Sterling closed the half down seven points, 45-38.
In the second half the Warriors came out on fire, hitting 75 percent from the floor over the first seven minutes of the half to building their lead up to 11 points, 69-58. Over the next 10 minutes of play the Panthers were able to dwindle their deficit down until Michael Tolbert buried a deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 83.
York took its first lead since the 14:19 mark of the second half when DeAnte Barnes hit a basket and was fouled with one minute remaining in the game. Barnes converted the free throw to go up 86-83 with 58 seconds remaining.
The Warriors missed on their game-tying field-goal attempt, then fouled Tyreece Berry with 23 seconds. Berry converted his free throws to put the Panthers up two possessions. Berry went to the line again after another miss by Sterling. His conversion of both free throws had the game out of reach, and the Panthers celebrated their final home game of the season with a win.
With the victory, and an Avila Eagles loss, York now controls its postseason destiny. With a win against Bethel College on Saturday night, the Panthers secure the eight-seed in the KCAC tournament. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.