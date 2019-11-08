YORK – The KCAC has announced that the York College Panthers will host McPherson College on Saturday afternoon for a quarterfinal matchup at 1 p.m. at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.
The Panthers earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament after beating Southwestern College on Monday night.
The Panthers defeated the Bulldogs earlier this season, 3-1, at McPherson. York finished the regular season with a 12-6 record overall, and an 8-4 conference record. McPherson comes into the tournament with an overall record of 9-8 and 7-5 in the KCAC.
Admission to the games is as follows:
$12 – Adults
$6 – Seniors (55 & Up)
$6 – Faculty and Staff (With KCAC Member Institution ID)
$3 – Students, Children 6 – 18 (College students with ID)
Free – Children 5 & Under
