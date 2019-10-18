STERLING, KS – The York College Panthers women’s soccer team was dominant on Wednesday afternoon as it cruised to a 7-0 win as Breanna Bembenek (JR/New Lenox, Illinois) scored three second-half goals to pick up the hat trick.
York came out with intense pressure to begin the game and Amber Jimenez (JR/Gilbert, Arizona) found Jazmin Pineda (SO/San Diego, California) for the Panthers’ first goal of the game at the 15-minute mark.
Less than two minutes later, Chailey Bollens (SO/Trabuco Canyon, California) found the back of the net as York had established control. Jimenez scored the final goal of the first half in the 30th minute. In the first half the Panthers had a 15-2 shot advantage.
The second half started even quicker as Bembenek scored her first goal just 12 seconds into the half. She scored again less than three minutes later after Logan Dye (JR/Wylie, Texas) fed her the ball to make it 5-0 with 42 minutes remaining in the game. That duo connected once again before Andrea Cadavid (SO/Cali, Colombia) scored in the 80th minute for the Panthers.
York held a 13-5 shot advantage in the second half and Cassandra Martinez (SR/Madera, California) and Kendra Wakefield (SO/Sacramento, California) picked up the combined shutout. They each face one shot on target and picked up the saves.
York improves to 2-4-1 in KCAC play and will travel to Bethel College on Saturday afternoon.
