WICHITA, Kan. – John Fox became the ninth York College wrestler to earn NAIA All-American honors at the 2020 NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championship this past weekend.
Fox started off his weekend with two upsets over ranked opponents. In his first match he beat the No. 11-seeded wrestler from Simpson 7-1. He followed that up with a 4-0 decision over the sixth-ranked opponent from Cumberlands.
In the quarterfinal match, Fox lost to eventual national champion Baterdene Boldmaa from Doane. On Saturday, he guaranteed his spot on the podium as he pinned No. 8-seeded Dayton Marvel from Campbellsville in the third period.
Fox lost his final two matches by 5-4 and 6-2 decisions.
York College’s Pierce Mederios went 1-2 on the weekend. After losing his first match 8-4, he bounced back and won in sudden victory, 8-6. In his final match of the season he lost a tough 3-2 decision to Jacob Seto from Cumberlands. Seto finished fifth overall.
York College’s Harley Williamson went 0-2 in his NAIA National Championship debut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.