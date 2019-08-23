York College’s Ian Meek, a junior from Montrose, Colorado, earned his place on the 2019 KCAC preseason cross country team on the strength of his seventh-place finish in last year’s KCAC Championships.
Meek finished the 8K race in 26 minutes, 31 seconds and qualified for the NAIA Cross Country Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
At the NAIA Championships, Meek ran the race in 26:22, his fastest of the season.
Meek looks to capitalize on his 2018 performance and lead the Panthers going into 2019.
The York College men’s cross country team is picked to finish fourth overall in the KCAC this season.