BROOKINGS, S.D. – York College’s Carter Price is no stranger to the podium in track and field.
Price saved his best for the very end by running a personal-best 47.81 in the 400-meter finals of the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. That time was good enough for a sixth-place finish, two spots better than his last All-American race in 2018.
Price earned the last spot into the finals with the eighth-fastest time in the preliminary races. With the stress of making finals over, Price just wanted to improve his time and make the most of the opportunity. He did just that, as he ran his first sub-.48 400.
Three other York College Panthers had solid showings the Indoor Championships. Brianna Florvilus just missed out on All-American status as she finished ninth in the 400. She actually posted a faster time than the eighth-place finisher in the preliminary heats, but that runner won her heat which automatically qualified her for the finals. Florvilus ran her race in 57.31.
Brianna Eckerberg also just missed out on the podium as she finished ninth in the shot put. She heaved a throw of 43 feet, 9 ¾ inches.
York College’s Blessing Osueke jumped 17-2 in the long jump, which was good enough for 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.