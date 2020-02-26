WICHITA, Kan. – The York College Panthers track and field team had a solid weekend at the KCAC Indoor Championships, where the women finished third overall as a team and the men eighth.
The women were led by several Panthers, as Bri Eckerburg picked up the only top finish with an NAIA Indoor-qualifying mark in the shot put with her throw of 44 feet, 6 inches.
Brianna Florvilus was all over the meet with solid finishes. Her highest finish was in the 400-meter dash with a second-place time of 58.75 seconds, which was a ‘B’ qualifying mark for the NAIA. She finished third overall in the 200 with her ‘A’ qualifying time of 25.6. She also finished fifth in the 60 dash with a time of 7.96.
Blessing Osueke finished in second place in the long jump with a distance of 17-7. Florvilus finished fifth in the event with a jump of 17 feet. Osueke also took fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-8 ¼. Sadie Carr took third in the pole vault with her clearing height of 9-3.
Maria Geesaman finished fourth in the 1000 run with a time of 3 minutes, 13.51 seconds. The women’s 4x400 and 4x800 relays each finished third. The 4x400 team consisted of Mackenzie Grauberger, Osueke, Geesaman and Hannah Rohda. The 4x800 team consisted of Geesaman Grauberger, Rohda and Katrina Murdock. The distance medley relay consisting of Murdock, Carr, Connie Nickell and Hannah DeHart finished sixth overall.
On the men’s side, Carter Price was the top individual finisher with a second-place finish in the 200 with a ‘B’ standard time of 22.28. He also finished fourth in the 60 dash with a sprint of 6.98. Ian Meek finished fourth in the 800 with a season-best 1:59.84. Jarod Belden took seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-11 ¼.
The men’s 4x400 relay finished third with a time of 3:25.02. The team consisted of Price, Sheyi Ajiboye, Meek and Kyle Wynn. The 4x800 relay team of Meek, Wynn, Joe Ruffcorn and Hosea Kiptoo finished in sixth with a time of 8:25.4.
