YORK – Behind a strong performance from Rose Tafaoialii (JR/Magna, Utah) the Panthers were able to beat the Threshers of Bethel College 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.
Tafaoialii picked up a game-high 16 kills on Tuesday night. She was able to be a threat all night as she watched the defense line up before choosing to smash the ball down, or just tip it over the attempted block.
Kayli Riesgo (SR/Tuscon, Ariz) also kept the Threshers guessing as she occasionally would attack the ball on the second hit as she accumulated five kills to go along with her 38 assists.
After falling in the first set the Panthers picked up the pace and kept the Threshers guessing all night on where the attack would go. York was able to run their offense smoothly thanks to a strong defensive effort. Naomi Warren (JR/Fort Worth, Texas) led the Panthers with 21 digs. She was helped by four other Panthers who also tallied double-digit numbers in digs. Emma Peters (JR/Omaha, Neb) picked up 16, while Jasmine Scarbrough (FR/Arlington, Texas) finished with 11 and Kaylin Miller (FR/Lincoln, Neb) added 10.
York takes their two-game win streak on the road Saturday to Friends University. The Panthers improve to 2-6 in KCAC play.
