STERLING, Kan. — The York College Panthers women’s basketball team had a tough task on hand Wednesday night as it traveled to Sterling, Kansas to face off against the 16th ranked team in the nation, the Sterling College Warriors.
The Panthers’ offense did fairly well, but the Warriors’ offense showed why it’s a top-20 team in the nation as it won 83-61.
York shot 46 percent from the field, but the Warriors bettered that with 54 percent. Sterling also controlled the paint, outscoring the Panthers 48-26.
TaShay Jackson (SR/New Rochelle, N.Y.) led York with 15 points, while Kiara Pesina (SO/San Antonio, Texas) chipped in 13. Kendall Fike (SR/Ada, Okla.) added eight points and five rebounds.
York fell behind 26-15 after the first quarter but faired pretty well after not allowing itself to be outscored by more than five points in any of the final three frames.
York will host Bethel College on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Freeman Center.
