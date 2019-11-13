Lindenwood-Belleville University 65, York College 59
The York College Panthers women’s basketball team controlled both the offensive and defensive boards all night with a total of 41-24.
Amaia Diez (SO/Pamplona, Spain) led the Panthers in scoring with a total of 12 points, followed by Kendall Fike (SR/Ada, Okla.) with 10. TaShay Jackson (SR/New Rochelle, N.Y.) and Julia Trujillo (JR/Denver, CO) both scored eight points each.
York outscored LBU in both the first and third quarters but was unable to secure the fourth quarter as it made just 14 points in comparison to the 18 that LBU made, ending the game 65-59 in favor of Lindenwood-Belleville. LBU’s Brianna Mueller led her team in scoring with 37 points.
Benedictine University 74, York College 54
On day two of the Benedictine Classic, York faced Benedictine University.
The Panthers had a great first half, tying both first and second quarter scores, going into the locker room tied at 29 points.
Benedictine came out of halftime and outscored York 24-15 in the third quarter, and then 21-10 in the fourth.
Kiara Pesina (SO/San Antonio, Texas) led the Panthers with 17 points while Amaia Diez trailed behind her with 16. The Panthers secured a total of 33 rebounds, led by Maria Lopez (SR/Mendota, Calif.) with three offensive and five defensive rebounds. York was unable to hold out against Benedictine, losing 74-54.
York will be back in action when it opens KCAC play against Avila University at home in the Freeman Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.