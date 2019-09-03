FREMONT – The York College Panthers women’s volleyball team looked to upset the No. 8-rated Midland Warriors last Wednesday night at their own place, jumping out to a 12-5 lead in the first set.
The Warriors showed why they have the ranking they do, however, as they went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the night 13-12. The Panthers didn’t shy away after the run and kept the game close at 21-20. The Warriors finished the game on a 4-1 run to win 25-21.
The second match was all Midland as the Panthers recorded three kills to eight attacking errors. The Warriors had 11 kills to just three errors as they finished the game 25-7.
York stayed closer in the final game but eventually fell 25-15.
Molly Bich (SR/Billings, Mont.) led the Panthers with eight kills on 20 attempts. Jasmine Scarbrough (FR/Arlington, Texas) was solid in the back row collecting a team-high 11 digs. Kayli Riesgo (SR/Tuscon, Ariz.) continued to set up the offense with 14 assists on the night.
York fell to 2-4 on the season was in Omaha this past weekend for the GoSarpy Invitational hosted by Bellevue University.