YORK – The University of Saint Mary came into the Freeman Center on Wednesday night tied atop of the KCAC.
The York College Panthers attempted to pick up the upset, but the Spires were too strong sweeping the match 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
York struggled offensively finding a groove as it combined for a -.029 hitting percentage with 23 kills and 26 errors. Tori Schindler (JR/Longmont, Colo) was strong for the Panthers with 10 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Kayli Riesgo (SR/Tuscon, Ariz) picked up 20 assists and Emma Peters (JR/Omaha, Neb) was strong on the defensive end with 10 digs. Alexas Kuehn (FR/Minden, Neb) added nine digs and Jasmine Scarbrough (FR/Arlington, Texas) added eight.
York looked to push the match to a fourth set as they came out strong in the third, building up leads of 6-2 and 14-9. However, the Spires took a timeout and proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to take the lead 16-14. York continued to fight but was not able to get any closer than 20-19.
The Spires stay undefeated in conference play, while the Panthers are still looking for their first KCAC win on the season.
York travels to Bethany College on Saturday to take on the Swedes at 1 p.m.
