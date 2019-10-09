Leavenworth, KAN. – York College traveled to Kansas over the weekend looking to pick up another KCAC win.
The Panthers weren’t able to net a goal, but they kept the University of Saint Mary off of the scoreboard as well in the 0-0 tie.
York used a dominating second half to keep the Spires on their heels, but goalkeeper Lauryn Airy came up big picking up 10 saves on the day. Cassandra Martinez (SR/Madera, Calif) did a great job in goal saving all three shots she faced on the day.
Breanna Bembenek (JR/New Lenox, Ill) had six shots, three of which were on frame. Chailey Bollens (SO/Trabuco Canyon, Calif) and Logan Dye (JR/Wylie, Texas) were the only other Panthers with more than one shot, as they each were credited with three. The Panthers had 16 shots in the game, 12 of which came in the second half.
York is now 2-7-1 on the season and hosted Bethany College on Tuesday afternoon at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.
