Jamestown, N.D. – John Fox (FR/Gilroy, Calif.) highlighted the meet for the York College Panthers wrestling team in its season opener.
Fox was a perfect 4-0 on the day as he finished with the 141-pound championship sword. After winning his first match over NAIA opponent Tyson Leon from Jamestown via major decision, he won his final three matches over NCAA II opponents on his way to the sword.
Marce Vasquez (SO/Bridgeport, NE) earned a sixth-place finish as he went 1-2 in the 197 weight class. Five other York wrestlers picked up a win in their first open of the season. Those wrestlers were Harley Williamson (SO/Euless, Texas), Jordan Warren (FR/Edison, N.J.), Fernando Servin (FR/Delano, Calif.), Deonnie La’Salle Graves (FR/Flint, Mich.) and Cooper Wilkins (SO/Kearney, Mo.).
The Panthers traveled to Goodland, Kansas for a triangular with Northwest Technical College and Otero College on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.