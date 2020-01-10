YORK — The York College Panthers wrestling team wasted no time in giving Chad Mattox his first win in the Freeman Center as head coach.
In the Panthers’ first home event of the season on Wednesday, York beat KCAC opponent Bethany 28-21.
York jumped out quickly in the match with a 22-0 lead after just four matches. Dezmond Mcsellers (FR/St. Louis, Mo.) started things off with a major decision as he won 14-6. Harley Williamson (SO/Euless, Texas) was up next and pinned his opponent in the second period.
Pierce Mederios (JR/Mountain Home, Idaho) didn’t waste time has he walked off of the mat a victor with just 1 minute, 12 seconds gone in his match. John Fox (FR/Gilroy, Calif.) followed suit and pinned his opponent in 2:11.
Fernando Servin (FR/Delano, Calif.) and Cody Pederson (SO/Doniphan, Neb.) each earned a decision to finish out the scoring for the Panthers.
Marce Vasquez (SO/Bridgeport, Neb.) lost a heartbreaker, 7-6, as his opponent earned a point due to riding time which was the difference.
The Panthers will be back in action in the Freeman Center on Jan. 25. York will host a triangular beginning at 11 a.m. York travels to Hastings this weekend to compete in the Broncos Open.
