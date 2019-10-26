CRETE, Neb. — After a first half where they were gashed with chunk runs on the outside and outscored 27-7, the York Dukes came out in the second half and looked like a team fighting for its season and one that wanted an opportunity to play another game.
But in the end, it was Crete that defended Al Papik Field on a chilly Friday night and sealed a win with a 16-play drive that was capped with a 9-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jaxon Weyand. That run turned a one-score game into two, 34-21, with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
York’s offense made things interesting in the final moments — junior quarterback Jake Erwin led the Dukes’ offense down the field and blasted through the end zone from 5 yards, coming as time expired — but it was Weyand’s run that ultimately put the game out of reach for York as Crete earned a 34-27 win.
York ends its season at 2-7 and will miss the Class B playoffs for the first time since 2011. Crete improved to 3-6 with the win.
Crete’s spread, option-run offense found all sorts of running room in the first half. Weyand broke off a 49-yard run on their first play, then quarterback Zach Fye powered in the end zone from 4 yards to give his team an early 6-0 lead.
Crete went on to gain a 13-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 27-7 edge at halftime. Fye, a dual-threat senior, accounted for three touchdowns in the first half as he threw a 10-yard score to Trevor Malone and a 9-yarder to Weyand, who caught the ball after it was tipped in the air.
“I truly don’t know what happened in the first half. I’m proud of the way our guys finished though,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “We talk a lot about fighting as hard as you can until the last snap of the last game, and we literally did tonight. The boys finished well.”
Whatever happened at halftime worked for the Dukes, who scored on their first two possessions of the second half while the defense forced a three-and-out on the Crete’s first drive and picked off Fye on the second — York senior corner Morgan Conner was the one who grabbed the interception.
York rattled off an 11-play drive to start the second half that featured first-down runs from Marley Jensen and Michael Heinrich. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Tom Erwin, who helped carry the rushing load after starting running back Wyatt Collingham went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter, dove over the goal line from 1 yard to score a touchdown and cut York’s deficit to 27-14.
Jake Erwin used his legs to find the end zone on York’s second drive, which took only three plays before Erwin took a quarterback sweep for a 28-yard touchdown, spinning away from a tackle along the way.
“The only adjustments we made was that we came out and played with a lot more passion and heart. We played York football in the second half,” Snodgrass said. “That’s how York football is supposed to look. We came out with fire and everything you needed to have in that second half.”
But Crete’s clock-killing final drive left York too little time to make up the two-score deficit.
York says goodbye to a group of 13 seniors.
“They were good leaders and worked really hard for four years,” Snodgrass said of the senior class. “They’re some really good players we’re going to miss.”
York (2-7) 0 7 0 14 6 — 27
At Crete (3-6) 13 14 0 7 — 34
C: Zach Fye 4 run (extra point missed)
C: Trevor Malone 10 pass from Fye (Alexis Carbajal kick)
Y: Tom Erwin 3 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
C: Jaxon Weyand 46 run (extra point missed)
C: Weyand 9 pass from Fye (Weyand run)
Y: Erwin 1 run (Ivey kick)
Y: Jake Erwin 28 run (Ivey kick)
C: Weyand 9 run (Carbajal kick)
Y: Jake Erwin 5 run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.