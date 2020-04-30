YORK – York senior Anthonie Gomez is a talented kid.
He’s run cross country and track for the Dukes, and was involved in just about every school activity you can think of. To give one an idea of what kind of student Gomez is, he was awarded four scholarships and will be attending Yale University where he’ll study Cognitive Science, which is “pretty much psychology,” he said.
Running is one of Gomez’s favorite hobbies to do. Personally, he prefers running on his own because he can enjoy the outside and not worry about his time or if he’s beating another runner in a race.
“I like just running at my own pace or challenging myself and still have that feeling of relaxation,” he said.
Like many people, going for a run is a way to feel good about oneself or have a sense of accomplishment, however big or small that may be. But Gomez has another hobby, a more unique one, which gives him a similar feeling: origami. He’s really good at it, too.
Gomez has been making origami – which is the art of paper folding – since he was young, in the third or fourth grade. After getting an origami book at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium that detailed simple animal models one can create, he was hooked.
“It was just a fun thing for me to do. All I needed was a sheet of paper and just a little bit of time and I could make some fun things,” Gomez said. “I’ve really enjoyed some of the challenging models that I’ve made and some others that are just fun to make.”
Some small models he’s made include birds, like cranes, penguins and ducks. Some bigger, stranger objects he’s created include a ring made of cubes and a replica of the Eiffel Tower.
The cubed ring is one of Gomez’s favorites. It’s made of cube shapes that are interlocked with each other to form a ring. It took several hours, but it was worth it.
“The fun thing about that one was I had to make a lot of pieces, I think it was more than 100,” Gomez said. “You make the cubes and then just kind of wrap them within each other, and it doesn’t require any glue. I really liked that one because it was challenging and still looked pretty cool, too.”
Another favorite model of Gomez’s is a fairly straightforward, but popular choice: the crane. If one would time Gomez while he made one, he’d be finished in a couple minutes.
“The reason why I like that one is because it can flap its wings if you pull its tail,” Gomez said. “It’s a really simple thing that anyone can make that you can enjoy. And that’s kind of what I’ve always liked to do.”
It’s not like origami is an every-day activity for Gomez, though. Sometimes he takes long breaks from making them because he’s busy with school or wants to do other things like read books or play the occasional video game.
During the quarantine, Gomez has been sticking to his cross country and track roots, running to keep in shape, clear his mind and find that small sense of accomplishment. But when he feels the itch to create and focus on something, he takes out a sheet of paper and lets the artistic juices flow.
“Whenever I make one it gives me something I can focus my attention to,” Gomez said, “and once I’m done with it, it feels really nice knowing I’ve created something and now I can enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.