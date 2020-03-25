YORK – The York Dolphins swim team is currently holding registration.
All registration forms, directions and ability requirements will be available online.
The team will not be ordering team suits this season, as they were unable to gather for trying on suits and determining sizes. Guidelines for suits will also be found online. All new swimmers must demonstrate ability in the pool prior to the beginning of the season. With the York Community Center’s recent closing, the format for registration for new swimmers will be a little different. An open house will be scheduled to “test out” new swimmers once the Community Center is open again. Registrations will be refunded if swimmers aren’t ready to compete this season. Contact head coach Rochelle Geiger at 402-366-5957 with questions about ability requirement.
All students who are 18 or under as of June 1, 2020 are eligible to compete in the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League. We welcome all York and surrounding area swimmers. Those registered by April 3 will receive a free team T-shirt, courtesy of our Community Sponsors. If you are interested in being a sponsor, please contact Eric Montgomery at 402-484-1008 before April 1. We would be honored to list your name or business on our shirts. We are a 501(c)3.
