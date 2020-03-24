YORK – The York Dolphins swim team begins registration through the virtual Youth Involvement Fair, March 19.
Watch for the info being sent by the York Chamber. We’ll also post the link to our forms on our Facebook page. All registration forms, directions and ability requirements will be available online. Please contact us if you are unable to access online forms.
We will not be ordering team suits this season, as we are unable to gather for trying on suits and determining sizes. Guidelines for suits will also be found online. All new swimmers must demonstrate ability in the pool prior to the beginning of the season. With the York Community Center’s recent closing, our usual format for registration for new swimmers will be a little different. We will schedule an open house to “test out” new swimmers once the Community Center is open again. We encourage you to register in the meantime, so we know to contact you when it is time to meet with new swimmers. Your registration will be refunded if your swimmer isn’t ready to compete this season. If you have questions about ability requirements, please contact head coach Rochelle Geiger, 402-366-5957.
All students who are 18 or under as of June 1, 2020 are eligible to compete in the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League. We welcome all York and surrounding area swimmers. Those registered by April 3 will receive a free team T-shirt, courtesy of our Community Sponsors. If you are interested in being a sponsor, please contact Eric Montgomery at 402-484-1008 before April 1. We would be honored to list your name or business on our shirts. We are a 501(c)3.
The York Dolphins swim team is one of the largest teams in the Kansas-Nebraska Swim League. In recent seasons our roster count has been as many as 70 to 80 swimmers strong. Coached and led by volunteers, we are fortunate to have the support of the City of York through the use of the Family Aquatic Center (F.A.C.) for practices and meets – one of the nicest pools in the league. Supported by the United Way and our Community Sponsors, we have managed to keep the cost to participate very low. Scholarships are available to help with registration as well.
Practices are held at the F.A.C. Tuesday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. As of now we are planning our season to begin and end as usual. Practices begin May 26. League meets take place every Saturday, beginning May 30 and ending on June 27. Practice attendance is flexible and each family chooses which meets they participate in. Our league strives to maintain a balance between a competitive, skill-focused league and one which allows for swimmers of all abilities to participate. Amendments have been made to our League Rules, which allow every swimmer the opportunity for fair competition and the York Dolphins are honored to be a part of such a league.
The Kansas-Nebraska Swim League consists of the following teams: Beatrice, Neb.; Clay Center, Kansas; Concordia, Kansas; Crete, Neb.; Fairbury, Neb.; Seward, Neb.; Superior, Neb.; Washington County, Kansas, Wilbur, Neb.; York, Neb.
The Dolphins’ 2020 coaching staff or board members would be happy to answer your questions about our team. You’re welcome to contact Geiger, assistant coaches Eric Montgomery, Adam Kreifels, Blake Woodburn or Megan Clausen. Board Members Chad and Barb Casper, Darcy Ost, Kylee Philipp, Clay and Becky Stodieck, Nancy Davidson and Hillary Mundt. Find the York Dolphins Facebook page or email Geiger at rpgeiger3@live.com.
Volunteers are needed. If you are interested in helping, we have a variety of ways to do so. Especially needed are folks to help us run our home meets. Stroke and Turn Judges are needed at all meets. We will be holding a Stroke and Turn Judge training prior to our first meet. We’d love to show you how to secure “one of the best seats in the house” during our meets.
The meet location schedule will be announced near the end of April. We invite you to stop by the F.A.C. to cheer on the Dolphins during our home meets. Admission is free, concessions are available and you can’t beat a friendly, pool-side competition.
Thank you for your support.
