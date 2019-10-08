YORK – The members of York Drove #7, BPO Does will be hosting this year’s Nebraska Central District meeting at the York Elks’ Lodge from Oct. 10-12.
Special guest for the weekend will be BPO Does’ Supreme President, Trill Norris from Charleston, S.C.
Besides being a longtime member of the Does, Supreme President Trill is a veteran of the United States Army who served her country proudly for twelve years. She is also a wife, a mother of two and is employed full time with Edward Jones. She will preside over the two day meeting which will include Does from around the region.
Welcome to York, Supreme Trill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.