The York Dukes fall sports teams took part in their first official practice on Monday, including the football and softball team.
To watch video highlights of those two teams in action at practice, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The York Dukes fall sports teams took part in their first official practice on Monday, including the football and softball team.
To watch video highlights of those two teams in action at practice, visit yorknewstimes.com.