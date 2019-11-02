The York Middle School eighth grade football team completed an undefeated season this year with a perfect 6-0 mark.
Wins over Beatrice and Seward were among the many highlights on the year. Members of the team pictured include, front from left; Alejandro Morales, Bryson Hornbacher, Karter Switzer-LaFollette, Ty Palik, Braxton Friesen, Ashton Lemburg. Middle row; Dylan Wiedenfeld, Samson Broumley, Dakota Brown, Emmanuel Jensen, Lane Scamehorn, Frank Musungay, Cole Montgomery, Riley Clark, Elijah Jensen. Back row; Calan Hoffman, Parker Andersen, Morgan Collingham, Scott Arndt, Carter Stenger, Seth Erickson, Dylan Rasmussen, Talan Hager. Not pictured: coaches Scott Lamberty, Brian Maronde.
