YORK — Monday night’s preseason volleyball jamboree at York High School involving the host Dukes, Fillmore Central and Raymond Central didn’t count towards the teams’ record. Although the outcomes weren’t official, that doesn’t mean these glorified practices weren’t important.
With the season getting underway for real this Thursday in Columbus for York, and this Saturday at the Minden Invite for Fillmore Central, healthy competition against anyone other than their own teammates is a positive.
For a team full of underclassmen like York, which has just one senior on the roster in Natalia Dick and went 7-23 last season, the jamboree is a great opportunity for head coach Chris Ericson to play with different lineups to see which works best with one another.
“I like that it’s a game-like atmosphere but it’s still a scrimmage,” Ericson said about the benefits of playing jamborees. “It’s gives us a chance to try new things and put some people in different positions that you want to see in a game-like situation. Like I told the girls in practice, this will get the competitive juices flowing.”
Ericson said his team’s youth is fun to coach. They’re not like your typical underclassmen.
“We have about 30 of them that are either freshmen or sophomores, but they are about as competitive as any group that I’ve seen,” he said. “They’re not afraid to jump in there with the upperclassmen and push the upperclassmen, so it’s going to be fun to see how they mold and transform those upperclassmen and make everyone better.”
With the Dukes not playing much at York High School this season — their first home match isn’t until Oct. 1 against Crete — Ericson wanted his players to take in the home court atmosphere, because there won’t be much of it this season.
“Obviously with our schedule this year, it’s important for our girls to feel good when they leave the gym tonight because we’re in front of our own fans, and we won’t see these people for five to six weeks,” Ericson said of the travel-filled slate.
Fillmore Central has lofty goals this season based on the returning talent and experience on its roster. Head coach Dawn Temme’s team, which went 17-10 in Class C-2 last year, has three athletic six footers in its lineup in seniors Erin Schmidt, Halle Theis — who’s a Regis University (Denver, Colo.) volleyball commit — and sophomore Lexi Theis, as well as long-time setter Macy Scott.
“I think we can work out the kinks here, work on some things that we might not normally try in a game and some different combinations,” Temme said of what she likes about playing jamborees.
Competing against tough competition isn’t new for Fillmore Central, which plays in the Southern Nebraska Conference and regularly squares off with Nebraska volleyball commit, Kalynn Meyer, and the Superior Wildcats. But having the opportunity to compete against a Class B team in York is great practice too.
“We might see Raymond Central again but we won’t play York and haven’t seen them before,” Temme said. “With them being a Class B team, I think this gives us some confidence if we can come here and play them tough.”
The Fillmore Central volleyball team has been working with Dr. Lawrence Widman, a psychiatry specialist, of the Fillmore County Hospital. He’s helped the team on focusing, among other things. Dialing in all the time — night in and night out — will be a key part of this upcoming season for the Panthers.
“We have high expectations, high hopes and high goals,” Temme said. “We got third last year in conference and we want to win it, but we know we have a tough conference. So we just want to focus on what we need to do. We really want to go to state, that’s our ultimate goal.”
Although the match between York and Fillmore Central didn’t count in the win-loss column, York did win scrimmage 2-0 behind scores of 25-20 and 25-22. The Dukes easily handled Raymond Central as well.