YORK — For having so many new faces in the starting lineup, York still resembled its dominant teams of recent years Friday night against Alliance.
Relying on a gritty and tough running game and stingy bend-but-don’t-break defense, York defended its home field with a 30-9 win to start the season.
Behind a largely retooled offensive line, which mainly consisted of Josh Saathoff, Beau Woods, Quin Hale, Kobe Lyons and Andrew Clark, York rushed for 206 yards, threw for 89 and saw its defense shut out an Alliance offense that was still able to rack up 215 total yards. The Dukes overcame six penalties, too, many of which came in the first half.
“I just told our guys it was a very typical York football finish to that game,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said after the game. “We knew the start of the game would be a little hairy just with all the new bodies and inexperience, but in the second half they really pulled together. The thing I was most happy with was we got better mentally and we didn’t make many mistakes down the stretch.”
York junior Wyatt Collingham gave the Dukes some explosive plays in the game. First, he weaved through the Bulldogs’ kickoff coverage unit for 94 yards to start the second half that broke a 9-9 tie. Then, when the game was all but decided, he took a handoff and broke free around the edge for 49 yards to put the Dukes on top 30-9 with under a minute left.
Collingham’s speed, paired with senior Jacob Diaz’s bruising 131 yards and one touchdown, a 28-yarder, made for a dynamic rushing night.
“They’re a very good pair in the backfield for us,” Snodgrass said. “Brayan Rodriguez getting back there and having some pretty devastating blocks in the second half helped with that as well, but you have to hand it to our offensive line. They blocked very well. There was a lot of mistakes there in the first half, but we just didn’t see them in the second half. Jacob and Wyatt, I think we’ll be able to lean on them all year.”
The defense under coordinator Matt Kern did its job, too.
“It’s kind of the way it always goes for us. We’re going to give up some yards, but when it really counts we’re going to really tighten it up,” Snodgrass said. “And our guys really did that well tonight. We did give up some yards and a few drives that kind of wore on our defense, but we were playing a lot of guys two ways, and it kind of wore on them a little. But they got it done.”
The Dukes’ first score of the season didn’t come from the rushing attack, but instead the air. On a third-and-10 on the opening drive, junior quarterback Ty Bartholomew found senior wideout Tyler Wright for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
After catching a score on one drive, Wright coughed up the ball on the next deep in his own territory. Alliance recovered on the York 11, and on the third play of the Bulldogs’ drive, quarterback Trevor DuBray rolled to his left and found Chase King, who toe-tapped a 5-yard scoring toss in the back of the end zone. The Bulldogs’ kicker, Crayton Cyza, would end up missing the extra point.
Cyza would redeem himself early in the second quarter, though, as he drilled a 21-yard field goal to put his team up 9-7. That drive ended in a missed opportunity, though. The Bulldogs had the ball inside the York 5, but a false start backed them up and York’s defense got the third-down stop.
Alliance’s special teams’ blunder — a botched snap on a punt that went over the head of the punter and through the back of the end zone — tied the game at 9 with just a minute before halftime. York’s defense came up with a couple sacks on that Bulldogs’ drive — one from Rodriguez and the other on third down from Chase Cotton.
York visits Blair, which beat Plattsmouth 21-14 in overtime, next Friday.
Alliance (0-1) 6 3 0 0 — 9
York (1-0) 7 2 7 14 — 30
Y: Tyler Wright 31 pass from Ty Bartholomew (Thomas Ivey kick)
A: Chase King 5 pass from Trevor DuBray (kick failed)
A: FG Crayton Cyza 21
Y: Safety (punt snap through end zone)
Y: Wyatt Collingham 94 kickoff return
Y: Jacob Diaz 28 run (Ivey kick)
Y: Collingham 49 run (Ivey kick)