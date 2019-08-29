YORK – With a healthy number of returning starters, including the quarterback, running back and most of the offensive line, the Alliance Bulldogs have their eyes set on a return trip to the Class B playoffs and a better showing against a team in the York Dukes that had their number last year.
Alliance’s journey starts where it ended last season – at East Hill Stadium in York, where the Bulldogs lost 35-14 in the first round of the playoffs to a Dukes team that eventually went on to the state semifinals. York also handed Alliance a 55-14 season-opening loss out west in the Panhandle.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
When Alliance has the ball
The Alliance offense will run through senior quarterback Trevor DuBray, who as a junior last season completed 56 percent of his passes (95 of 168) for 1,466 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions to go along with one rushing score. Alliance averaged 262.9 total yards in 2018, with 148.6 coming via the pass and 114.3 the rush.
Although DuBray didn’t record many rushing yards, that doesn’t mean he’s a statue in the pocket. DuBray, who’s an accomplished baseball player as well, is very mobile. That mobility, which allows him to keep plays alive when they break down, is what York head coach Glen Snodgrass noted when asked what the best part of DuBray’s game was.
But DuBray is also very seasoned. The signal caller will be calm, cool and collected on Friday night while he’s playing 354 miles from home.
“Probably the biggest thing you look at with a quarterback is just the experience – he’s experienced in the intangible things,” Snodgrass said of DuBray. “He’ll know how to manage the game. He’s not going to fumble snaps. He’ll know the offense very well. You like to play against first-year quarterbacks in week one, because a lot of those mistakes happen. But he’s an experienced kid that has been around. He’s been in the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs also return their leading rusher from last year in Kysen Harris. Harris is a small back at just 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, but he proved he can be productive in the rushing game by racking up 603 yards and four touchdowns. In both games against York, however, Harris netted just 101 yards on 33 carries – only 3 yards per touch – and never found the end zone.
Although DuBray, Harris and most of the offensive line return, Alliance will need to replace its top three receivers from last year, including Mason Hiemstra, who caught four touchdowns in two games against York last season and is now playing basketball at Hastings College.
When York has the ball
According to maxpreps.com, Alliance lost five of its top six tacklers from last year to graduation. The top returning tackler for the Bulldogs is Harris, who recorded 38 stops.
Alliance allowed 180 rushing yards per game last year. In the playoff matchup in York last October, the Dukes pounded out 314 yards on the ground. Snodgrass said it’s difficult to determine what look York will get this time around from Alliance.
“It’s hard to tell exactly what we’re going to see defensively because against us a year ago, they just put everyone at the line of scrimmage and blitzed the house,” Snodgrass said. “But we were very, very vanilla that game because Garrett (Snodgrass), Brady (Danielson) and Jacob (Diaz) were injured. So I’m guessing we’re going to see that very-aggressive blitzing defense again, but it’s always hard to tell in week one.”
The run-heavy Dukes rushed for a little over 3,000 yards last season and averaged 251.6 per game. The running game will still be important this season while the offense breaks in first-year quarterback Ty Bartholomew, a dual-threat junior.
The retooled offensive line for York will have fairly new faces on it, including seniors Andrew Clark, Beau Woods and juniors Josh Saathoff and Kobe Lyons among others. But Snodgrass likes that unit.
“Alliance has some pretty big boys in the interior of their defense, and if they’re blitzing all day like they did a year ago, we’re going to have to use the throwing game to open them up a little bit,” Snodgrass said. “But with that being said, I’m pretty happy with our offensive line. I think we have two very good running backs, and I think we have some good fullbacks, but I think we have the potential to run the ball on a lot of different teams.
“The big question mark is: how will we be able to throw it? Because if we’re one-dimensional, then the running game gets more difficult. But if we can throw efficiently enough to keep the defense on their toes, then that just opens up the running game even more.”
Special teams
According to maxpreps.com, Alliance’s Crayten Cyza connected on 92 percent (25 of 27) of his extra points last season as a sophomore and was 1 for 1 in field goal attempts.
Forecast
According to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday afternoon, York’s forecast for Friday night calls for showers and thunderstorms with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation stood at 70 percent.
The weather can obviously change, but it could be a wet one at East Hill Stadium. How does rain affect the game?
“In wet games, the team with the better running game probably has the advantage,” Snodgrass said. “I hope it’s 70 degrees and beautiful, but if there is some rain, we’ve practiced out in the rain multiple times this year just for that reason. If it comes up, we’ll be prepared for it.”