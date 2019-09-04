YORK – Behind junior athlete Dexter Larsen, the Blair Bears football team rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime last Friday in its season opener at Plattsmouth.
Although the game-winning touchdown was a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jason Stewart to Gavin Acker for the 21-14 victory, Blair wouldn’t have even gotten to overtime if not for Larsen, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back and linebacker.
Larsen showed off his versatility in the game. He rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns but also caught five passes for 65 yards, including a 23-yarder. Larsen is the one to keep an eye on as the York Dukes visit Blair on Friday night.
“He’s a very good player,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said of Larsen. “He’s a very good linebacker and a running back. He’s a legitimate first-team all-state type of a kid. He’s only a junior and gave us some trouble last year as a sophomore, so he’s definitely somebody we have our eyes on. We want to know where he’s at at all times.”
Blair (1-0) comes into the game rated No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings. York (1-0) is No. 7.
When Blair has the ball
Blair’s quarterback is senior Stewart. He went 18 of 24 for 214 yards and one touchdown, but threw two interceptions in week one against Plattsmouth. According to maxpreps.com, Blair outgained Plattsmouth in total yards 334-172. The Bears rushed for 120 yards in the overtime win.
York fans might see some creative actions in the backfield from the Bears, who were under center for most of the first half against Plattsmouth but ran some shotgun formations in the second.
“They do a lot of counter-type of stuff where they’ll be in a shotgun-T and the backs will cross in front of the quarterback,” Snodgrass said. “They might hand it off to the first guy or hand it off to the other guy, or maybe fake it to both and have the quarterback keep it. It’s kind of a deceptive type of offense they run.”
As a sophomore last year, Larsen rushed for 1,355 yards and 13 touchdowns. He broke the 100-yard mark seven times. Against York in 2018, he rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 28.
“The reason they beat Plattsmouth is because they started giving the ball to No. 6 (Larsen) pretty much every play in the running game and passing game,” Snodgrass said.
Senior wideout Gavin Acker caught five passes for 60 yards and one touchdown against Plattsmouth.
When York has the ball
York will likely see some similarities from last week when Blair is on defense. That includes pressure, and the Bears bring a lot of it.
“They like to blitz everybody. They’re going to have a three-man front and they’re going to bring anywhere from two to five guys on every play,” Snodgrass said. “So it’s going to be kind of chaotic when they’re on defense. We’ll see if we’re able to handle that blitz.”
Blair’s defense held up well against Plattsmouth, holding the Blue Devils to just 172 total yards last week. The Bears return two of their top five tackles from last season in senior Colin Quick and Spencer Galbraith.
Against Alliance last week, York rushed for 214 yards. Senior running back Jacob Diaz picked up 131 physical yards and one score of 19 carries.
Galbraith and Gunnar Olge led the team last week with eight stops while Brady Soukup chipped in with six and Larsen five. Soukup got in the backfield and was credited with 2 ½ tackles for loss.
“They’re a really well-coached team and they like to play physical, kind of similar to us. They’re actually similar to what we saw last week with Alliance,” Snodgrass said of Blair. “They’re going to want to run the ball and throw play-action off of that. It’s going to be a good physical test for us. I don’t know if they’re as big as Alliance, but I think their linemen are probably a little bit better than the guys we saw last week.”
Special teams
Blair’s Nolan Osterhaus was 3 of 3 in extra-point attempts against Plattsmouth. He also kicked off three times and averaged 52 yards.
Friendly connection
There’s a connection between the Blair and York coaching staffs. Bears’ head coach Bryan Soukup is actually a distant relative of Snodgrass.
And Matt Kern, York’s defensive coordinator, played college football with Soukup at Dana College from 1995-1999. Soukup was a quarterback at Dana while Kern was a defensive back.
“We spent a lot of time together and are still very good friends. I picked him off a few times in practice,” Kern joked.
