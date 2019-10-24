YORK – Win and likely get a Class B playoff berth, or lose and see its season end.
That’s the simple scenario facing the York Dukes football team as it heads into the final regular-season game Friday night in Crete. The Dukes and host Cardinals are both 2-6 on the year and sit in 18th and 19th, respectively, in the wildcard points.
Under first-year head coach Mark Newmyer, who was promoted from an assistant role after Reed Manstedt left to coach Waverly, the Cardinals are also 2-6 and have dropped their last four games. But last week against the No. 4 team in Class B, Grand Island Northwest, Crete made the Vikings sweat in the fourth quarter but ultimately lost by just one score, 34-27.
During that game Crete gained 305 total yards, with senior quarterback Zach Fye completing nine passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Fye will yet again be another elusive signal caller for the York defense to corral.
Fye has 1,033 total yards this season, which leads the team, and has passed for 800 yards and eight scores while rushing for 233 and four touchdowns. Fye hasn’t been very efficient in the passing game however – he’s completed just 36 percent of his throws (46 of 126).
Crete’s offense is averaging 242 total yards per game, rushing for 140 while passing for 102. Through eight games, the Cardinals are averaging 22 points. The offense that York will play on Friday night is unlike any it’s faced this season.
“It’s really different than anything we’ve seen. It’s a ton of zone read, speed option, veer,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “We haven’t really seen anybody like this at all this year. It’s unique on both sides of the ball.”
One of the top rushers for Crete is junior Nigel Bridger, who has 366 yards and two scores on 111 carries. Other than Fye, sophomore Jaxon Weyand will most likely get a lot of touches in the running game. Weyand is a do-it-all athlete for Crete, with 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with a team-high 19 catches for 191 yards and one score. He’s also the Cardinals’ main kick returner, and has 404 yards in that department.
But look for York’s defensive secondary to get tested often. Crete’s senior receiver, Zach Turner, will likely get some deep shots down the field in the Cardinals’ passing game. The 6-foot-2 Turner has 14 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns. Against Northwest, Turner hauled in three catches – two of which were for touchdowns – for 124 yards to provide a big-play presence.
“They’ve got some very fast and big outside receivers,” Snodgrass said. “It’s nothing flashy, just a lot of deep balls. Whether it’s just a vertical route or a hitch-and-go, they have hit several big plays throughout the year with those guys.”
Defensively, Crete is allowing 31 points per game. During their four-game losing streak, the Cardinals are giving up 38 points per contest. It’s a unique defense according to Snodgrass, which creates some challenges at practice.
“The best way to describe their defense is unorthodox,” he said. “They are all over the place. It’s actually very difficult to put a defensive scout together this week because they line up in so many different ways, and they are blitzing. They’ll send anywhere from a minimum of five to seven or eight guys. It’s very unorthodox and unpredictable on defense.”
The top tackler for Crete is senior Dylan White with 36 tackles. Senior Owen Kuntz has 32 stops, 12 of which have come behind the line of scrimmage, the most on the defense.
According to maxpreps.com, Crete’s defense has 15 sacks this season, led by senior Carter Reckling’s 3 ½. Kuntz and junior Sergio Silveyra both have three sacks heading into Friday’s matchup.
“We told the kids if we don’t play well, these are the last practices and last game of our seniors’ career,” Snodgrass said. “I know we haven’t had the best season, but I really think for the most part we’ve been practicing hard all year. There’s definitely a sense of urgency for sure, because they don’t want their season to be over. But we’re preparing like we always have and it’s been a good week so far.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Al Papik Field.
