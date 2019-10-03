YORK – With three consecutive losses, the York Dukes football program is looking to turn things around.
If that’s to be accomplished this Friday, the Dukes will need to overcome adversity and pull off an upset on the road at the Class B No. 6 Hastings Tigers, who enter the game 4-1 riding a three-game winning streak.
The Dukes face some challenges heading in to Friday. Their leading rusher and outside linebacker, tough-running senior Jacob Diaz, won’t be available due to injury. Neither will the second-leading tackler on the defense and top sack artist, senior Brayan Rodriguez, who’s battling an ankle injury. And York’s leading tackler, senior ‘backer Tom Erwin, played against Beatrice with a cast on an injured left hand, but still racked up a team-best 19 tackles with 16 assists and three solos.
On top of injuries to key players, the team is dealing with some players fighting illness, too. Trying to practice with this week’s wet and stormy weather has created hurdles as well.
“It’s definitely been a challenge this week, but that’s one of the things that we teach our kids all the time, is finding a way to overcome challenges,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “You’re going to have challenges your entire life, so never giving up and attacking those challenges head-on is big. It’s a very good lesson for these boys. You’ll see a team come out and play very hard this Friday.”
When Hastings has the ball
The Tigers’ spread offense led by junior dual-threat quarterback Jarrett Synek is a good one. It averages 413.6 total yards per game, passing for 227.2 and rushing for 186.4.
So far this season, Synek has been efficient and taken care of the ball. He’s completed 63 percent of his passes (74 of 117) for 1,115 yards and has thrown 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Synek is also the Tigers’ leading rusher with 226 yards and five scores on 55 carries. In his last game, a 44-7 win over Crete, he had 101 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
“They’re really talented and have a really good quarterback,” Snodgrass said. “As far as talent level, he’s got to be one of the top in Class B. He might not be quite the runner that the kid from Skutt was (Tyson Gordon), but with everything put together, he’s very good. He’s got some very talented and fast receivers to get the ball out to.”
Outside of Synek, Carson Shoemaker is another dangerous playmaker for the Tigers. The junior does a little bit of everything – he has a team-high 27 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns and is also one of four players with over 200 yards rushing. He’s second on the team in total yards with 554.
Shoemaker is just one member of a deep junior receiving group that Synek throws to. Gareth Jones, Braden Kalvelage and Austin Nauert all have 11 or more catches on the year, and three of them – Shoemaker, Kalvelage and Nauert – have three touchdown catches.
“They’re (Hastings) not as big as some of the team’s we’ve seen recently, but they’re very athletic and very fast,” Snodgrass said. “They don’t have the big, bruising running back like we’ve seen, but they’ve got quick backs and they try to work the entire field side to side. They make you defend the entire field.”
York will have its hands full with the Hastings offense, but the Dukes’ defense has been up to the challenge through five games, holding opponents to only 14 points per game.
York’s 3-4 defense, as well as its two-front change-up which it’s ran occasionally, has four players with 30 or more tackles this season, including Erwin (66), Rodriguez (49), Marley Jensen (39) and Wyatt Collingham (38).
With Hastings averaging 25.6 pass attempts per game, the Dukes' pass rush could have an impact on Friday. York has nine sacks this season, with the 220-pound Rodriguez leading the way with four while Chase Cotton, who is coming off injury, has three.
When York has the ball
Outside of its loss to undefeated Scottsbluff where it gave up 47 points, Hastings’ defense has been stout, holding its four opponents to only 5.2 points per game. In the Tigers’ four wins, they haven’t given up more than one touchdown.
“It’s a team that’s changed things up a lot from the year before,” Snodgrass said of the Tigers’ D. “With their athleticism, they’re able to just lock you up man to man and pile a lot of guys up to the line of scrimmage to help stop the running game. They do blitz and will send five and sometimes six guys at the quarterback.”
The leading tackler on Hastings’ defense is Kalvelage, who has 25. Juniors Zaide Weidner and Blake Davis have 23 and 20 stops, respectively. Davis is credited with four tackles for loss as well.
According to maxpreps.com, the Tigers’ defense has five interceptions this season, with Kalvelage and Jones both picking off two.
“It’s an athletic and fast defense,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve changed things up just slightly this week, and more than anything just tried to continue to simplify things for our kids. So we’re excited to get out there.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field.
