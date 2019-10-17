YORK – Led by a power-run spread offense, the Seward Bluejays come to East Hill Stadium with a record of 3-4 for an important Class B, District 3 matchup Friday night with the York Dukes.
Like other opponents York has played this season, Seward has changed things up a bit offensively from previous seasons.
Last year with all-stater and current Northwest Missouri State quarterback Joseph Krause, the Bluejays’ spread offense assaulted defenses all over the field with a record-breaking passing attack. But without a strong aerial threat this year, Seward has leaned on its offensive line and rushing game with talented and athletic seniors in quarterback Ben Myers and running back Gabe Knisley. The Bluejays are averaging 354.1 total yards per game with 240.4 coming on the ground.
Knisley, a 5-foot-10, 185-pounder, will be featured plenty on Friday night running the ball. Through four games according to maxpreps.com, he’s second on the team in rushing with 446 yards and four touchdowns and is averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Last week in a 24-14 loss to Hastings, Knisley carved up the Tigers’ defense for 264 rushing yards and one score, and popped off an 83-yard run.
“He’s truly as good of a back as we’ve seen this year,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said of the hard-running Knisley. “He’s fast, he’s strong and he can make you miss a little bit. They’ve got a really good running back.”
Myers, who caught 32 passes for 415 yards last year as a receiver, is yet another elusive dual-threat quarterback on the Dukes’ schedule. He’s completing 53 percent of his passes (49 of 91) for 648 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Myers is also the leading rusher according to maxpreps.com, with 455 yards and seven touchdowns. If Myers plays on Friday night – he was banged up last week against Hastings and didn’t finish the game – expect a lot of action with him and Knisley in the backfield.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Snodgrass said of Myers. “If he’s out there, he’s a very good player. A sign of a good team is usually a good quarterback, and we’ve seen some really good ones this year. He’s just another one that can do a lot of different things.”
Seward’s offense enters the game averaging 24 points.
Defensively, Seward does a lot of the same things as the Dukes do. The Bluejays, who have held opponents to 21.5 points per contest, will likely use a three-man front with cover-4 on the back end, where four defenders guard a deep fourth of the field.
Those similarities have made things easier for the Dukes to replicate in practice this week, which gives the York offense a better look.
“They’ll run some man, but they’ll play a lot of zone on the back end,” Snodgrass said. “They’ll blitz, but not all the time like some of the teams we’ve seen. It’s a disciplined bend-but-don’t-break type of defense that’s very similar to ours and very difficult to get over the top of.”
With the status of inured junior quarterback Ty Bartholomew and senior Brayan Rodriguez – who are two extremely important players to the team – still up in the air, look for York junior Jake Erwin to hold down the fort at quarterback like he did last week against Grand Island Northwest.
Erwin has been a jack-of-all-trades this season, playing multiple positions on offense when called upon, just like his senior brother, Tom, who’s had to play fullback, running back, tight end, receiver, guard and tackle.
“I was joking with him (Jake) the other day; someone asked what position he played and I told them he’s an X, Y, Z, F, R, QB,” Snodgrass said. “He’s played pretty much everything except the interior line.”
Erwin, who completed four passes for 45 yards and recorded four tackles on defense at outside linebacker against Northwest, brings his own set of skills to the quarterback position.
“Maybe he doesn’t have the experience or the explosiveness in the running game that Ty has, but Jake definitely just brings a calm demeanor to the offense which is good at times,” Snodgrass said. “Jake played a really good game against Northwest and has been so valuable to us all year.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday.
