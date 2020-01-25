KEARNEY – A total of 10 teams were on the mats bright and early Friday morning for the UNK Midwest Duals held at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Among those teams were the York Dukes, who were paired up in their pool with Norton, Kan., the Kearney High junior varsity, Scottsbluff and the Class C No. 5-rated Amherst Broncos.
On the other side were Bellevue West, Alliance, Pierce, Kearney Catholic and C No. 9 Broken Bow.
After a 3-0 start, the Dukes lost to Amherst and Broken Bow to close out a long day on the mats with a 3-2 record.
The Dukes trailed for most of their dual matchup with Norton, but pulled out a 31-30 win over the Bluejays, a team from Kansas.
York continued its win streak with two more victories as the Dukes defeated Scottsbluff 44-33 and the Kearney JV 58-24.
In the final match of pool-play action, York came up short against Amherst, losing a 46-28 decision to the Broncos.
The Pierce Bluejays took on Amherst in the championship match, and with the loss the Dukes were matched up against the Broken Bow Indians for third place. Pierce edged the Broncos, 38-36, in the final match for the title.
The battle for third place was tied at 24, but a strong closing run by the Indians was too much for the Dukes as they dropped a 51-30 decision.
Broken Bow 51, York 30 (third place)
Wins from Damon Rasmussen and Kobe Lyons by forfeit at 152 and 170 pounds had York back to within 18-12 after falling behind 18-6.
An open weight class for the Indians at 195, and Brayan Rodriguez’s pin of Keifer Anderson at 220, tied the match at 24.
That’s when Broken Bow took charge, winning at 285, 106, 113 and 120 to open a 48-24 lead with just two matches remaining.
Another win at 126 for the Indians made it 51-24, but York’s Oren Krumrei at 132 finished out his day with a record of 4-1 as he defeated Broken Bow’s Braylan Rynearson by pin in 1 minute, 10 seconds.
York was led by 195-pounder Jacob Diaz, who was 5-0. Lyons at 170 also posted a 5-0 record. Chase Cotton at 160 was 3-0 while Thomas Ivey and Rodriguez all had just one loss.
York 31, Norton (Kan.) 30
It was not a great start for the Dukes against Norton as they trailed 24-9 after the 145-pound match.
The only two wins came for York came from Ivey, rated No. 5 in Class B at 120, over Folton Field, 7-4, and Kaleb Eliker, the No. 8-rated grappler at 126, as he pinned Lane Stagemeyer in 38 seconds.
At 152, York’s Rasmussen turned the tide as he picked up four points with a 9-1 major decision while Cotton, at 160, needed just 34 seconds to score a pin. Lyons, No. 3 in Class B at 170, scored a sudden victory over the Bluejays’ Cole Amlong to cut the Norton lead to 24-22.
A win at 195 by Diaz made it 27-25, but the Bluejays picked up another win at 220 to open the lead to 30-25 with one match remaining.
Norton was open at heavyweight as the Dukes won the dual 31-30.
York 44, Scottsbluff 33
The feature match of this head-to-head battle between the Dukes and the Bearcats came at 120 where Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia, rated No. 3 in B, held off No. 5 Ivey by the final score of 5-3.
Trailing 5-2, Ivey scored a point on an escape, but could not get the takedown to tie the match over the final 47 seconds.
Picking up wins for the Dukes were Krumrei at 132 as he defeated Jaylinn Chunn in 2:29. Cotton defeated Jayce Wilkinson by major decision (12-4). Kaden Lyons, at 182, pinned Trey May in 48 seconds and Brayan Rodriguez was a winner over Nick Maag in 4:52.
York trailed the Bearcats 18-16 when Cotton’s win started a 28-0 run by the Dukes.
York 58, Kearney JV 24
It was 24-0 before the Kearney JV even put any points on the board.
Wins from Ivey, Eliker, Krumrie and Sergio Hernandez had York out to a quick advantage over the young Kearney Bearcats.
Kearney cut the Dukes’ lead to 24-18 with wins at 145 and 152, but Cotton defeated Chris Dutenhoffer by major decision, setting the Dukes off on a 34-0 run to salt away win No. 3 on the day.
Kobe Lyons, Kaden Lyons, Diaz and Rodriguez all won their matches by pin to spark the scoring run.
Amherst 46, York 28
The Dukes led 6-4 after Krumrei pinned Josh Klingelhoefer in 2:41.
The momentum quickly switched as the Broncos recorded wins over the next three weight classes and led 22-6. Two of those wins were open weight classes for the Dukes.
At 170, Kobe Lyons pinned Riley Gallaway while Diaz was an 8-0 major-decision winner over Drew Bogard. Rodriguez, No. 6 in B, knocked off C No. 3 Jarin Potts, 5-2, and Beau Woods was a winner by forfeit as the Dukes were back within 28-25 of the Broncos’ lead.
Amherst closed strong, however, winning three of the final four matches, but York’s Ivey did pick up a huge win over C No. 6 Isaiah Shields at 126 with a tie-breaker win of 3-2.
The Dukes will travel to Lexington next Saturday for Central Conference action.
