YORK – Starting on Thursday, July 9 and going through Friday, July 10, the York Dukes’ coaching staff will be holding their 10th annual Future Dukes Football Camp.
The camp will be held at the York High School football field and will be a non-contact football skills camp which will focus on safety, fundamentals, basic football strategy and rules.
This is a great opportunity for your son/daughter to develop some basic football knowledge at an early age. The camp will use the same terminology, plays and skills that the York varsity and junior high teams use.
The cost of the camp is $30 per student, and that includes a T-shirt. Bring shorts, a T-shirt and cleats if possible. If not, athletic shoes will work fine.
In case of bad weather the camp will be held in the gym.
The schedule for the two days is the same on both Thursday and Friday.
Students going into the 3-5 grades will begin at 8 a.m. and be done by 9:50 a.m.
Those students going into 6-8 grades will begin at 10 a.m. and end their day at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.