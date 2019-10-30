GRAND ISLAND – When you haven’t been in the position the Duke volleyball squad was in Tuesday night for some time, other factors start to play into the outcome.
York fell behind 2-0, losing both sets 25-15, putting them in a hole they could not escape.
York fought back and took the third set 25-21, but the Northwest Vikings took the momentum back about 15 points into the fourth set and went on to the 3-1 win behind 25-16 in the fourth set.
After the match York head coach Chris Ericson talked about the start.
“I didn’t ever really feel like we were ourselves tonight. I don’t know if that was from lack of experience being in a game like this, or whatever the case may be we just didn’t seem comfortable out there,” said Ericson.
York fell behind early in both of the first two sets. Fifteen points in the Dukes were down 11-4. The second set, 15 points in they were already staring at a 10-5 deficit.
In the second set, York climbed back from 13-5 down with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 13-11.
York’s run was led by a pair of ace blocks from Addison Legg and Maddie Portwine, along with a Masa Scheierman kill.
Northwest took a time out and came out with a 7-3 run to open the margin back to 20-14.
The Dukes could not cut into the Vikings’ lead and dropped the set by 10.
It was an error on the Vikings in the third set that gave the Dukes the lead for the first time at 1-0 and York built their advantage to 6-2.
York got five of Scheierman’s game high 15 kills in the set and Legg and Erin Case each chipped in with two each.
Northwest took a 16-14 lead, but the Dukes went on a 7-1 run which proved to be enough and they won 25-21.
Northwest blew open a close fourth set with 10-5 run.
The lead was too much for York which now must sit and wait to see if their season’s work will be good enough to get a district berth.
“I kind of hoped after winning that third set we might rally a little bit, but Northwest came out with a level of aggressiveness from the start and they just looked a little bit more comfortable and calmer than we did,” explained the York coach. “I think the experience factor was a little bit of it. They have the tradition and this environment also comes into play as well.”
York had 37 kills in the match, with Scheierman’s 15 leading the way. Legg was charted with nine and Case added seven. The Dukes recorded five ace serves with Case picking up two to lead the team.
York had three stuff blocks with one each from Portwine, Legg and Case.
Northwest had 40 kills. Sophomore Macey Bosard drilled six of her 11 in the fourth set and she also had four ace blocks in the final game. Senior Lauren Hauser chipped in with 10 and Ellie Apfel added seven.
The Viking serve played a huge roll as well. They had 11 aces with Taylor Retzlaff and Rylie McNelis pacing the team at four each.
A hopeful Ericson said that whether or not the Dukes get a district finals berth is up to the rest of the Class B field now.
“We can’t have a lot of huge upsets. I feel pretty confident, but yet I am not 100 percent. I will know a lot more tonight. All we can do is hope that our body of work from the season is good enough to get to play Saturday and go from there.”
