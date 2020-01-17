YORK – The Nebraska City Duals are scheduled for this weekend, that is if the weather cooperates.
The York Dukes, ranked as the No. 10 team in Class B (according to NEwrestle) hosted a triangular with South Central Unified and Class C No.9 Milford on Thursday night.
The Dukes were looking to get a little work in before making the nearly two-hour trip to Nebraska City on Saturday.
York opened with an easy win as the South Central Unified Raiders had only three wrestlers available to compete and the Dukes scored 60 points on open classes alone.
York won the dual 71-6.
Milford rolled in their head-to-head battle with SCU by the final score of 66-3.
York 71, South Central Unified 6
The Dukes actually fell behind 6-0 as the Raiders took the early lead with the Dukes having an open weight class at 152 pounds.
After that the next seven weight brackets were open as the Dukes built a 42-6 lead.
The first match was at 120-pounds where York’s Thomas Ivey, rated at No. 5 in Class B, picked up five-points for York with a 20-4 major decision win over SCU’s John Broderick.
At 138 pounds, Sergio Hernandez added to the Dukes lead as he picked up the pin with 26 seconds left in the first period over Sean Heaton.
The dual came to a close when Nate Streeter-Meyers defeated Corbin Lewellyn at 1 minute, 11 seconds with a pin.
York 48, Milford 33
York’s Kobe and Kaden Lyons got the Dukes started fast with a pair of wins to build a 12-0 lead.
Kobe at 170 and rated No. 3 in Class B pinned Isaac Voboril in 1 minute, 10 seconds of the first and Kaden, the No. 7 rated wrestler at 182 pounds defeated the Eagles Thomas Vance by a pin.
York continued to build on their early lead with Jacob Diaz at 195 picking up a pin in 1 minute, 39 seconds and at 285, Beau Woods needed just 1 minute, 27 seconds to defeat Lorenzo Temple.
York led 30-0 heading into the lower weights and an open weight at 106 extended the Dukes lead to 36-0.
Milford’s first points came at 113 pounds as the Dukes were open.
York went up 42-6 after an Ivey pin of Joey Kenning.
In the marquee matchup of the night, York’s Kaleb Eliker rated No. 5 in Class B at 126 pounds took on Class C No. 5 Ethan Zegers.
Zegers grabbed the early lead and pulled away for the 8-1 win.
York was able to able to pick up another win at 138 pounds with Oren Krumrie pinning Jack Chapman.
York head coach Darrel Branz said that the team is not 100 percent, but they are getting there.
“We’ve had a lot of kids battling the flu so it’s been tough,” said Branz. “I thought we did pretty well tonight, we still have some kids out who don’t feel real well. Slowly we are getting there and I feel good about where we are right now.”
Branz said that Saturday’s meet in Nebraska City will be a good test.
“We are in a pool with Aurora, Hastings JV and Elkhorn,” explained Branz. “We’ll have to see how we do in pool action and who knows, we could even meet up with Hastings who is one of the best teams in Class B.”
