HASTINGS – The York Dukes softball team faced extremely stiff competition Saturday at the Hastings Invite.
The Dukes went up against the top-rated team in Class B, the Omaha Skutt SkyHawks, and also tangled with B No. 3 Hastings. York lost both those matchups, but didn’t leave without a win Saturday as the Dukes beat Seward, 9-1, to avenge a home loss back on Aug. 27.
York was in Grand Island on Monday to take on the Northwest Vikings and will travel to Grand Island again on Tuesday to compete in a triangular with Central Catholic and Wahoo.
York 9, Seward 1
The Dukes won the game in six innings and outhit Seward 9-4 in the win. Alexis Linder led York at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Meaghan Rowe had two hits and one RBI in the game while Lauren Newman, Emma Ziemba, Mattie Pohl and Bailey Robinson all had one hit. Abbey Seevers and Ziemba also hit an RBI as well.
Lauryn Haggadone pitched all six innings for York and gave up just one earned run.
“I was very happy with how our players did offensively and defensively,” York head coach Danyel Seevers said of the win over Seward. “Lauryn did a great job on the mound keeping them off balance. Most of our plate appearances were solid against a very good Seward pitcher. I’m proud of how we competed.”
Skutt 13, York 3
The SkyHawks got the win in five innings and held the Dukes to only three hits. Skutt racked up 11 hits in the win.
After one inning, the game was tied at 2. Linder and pinch runner Ashleigh Hills both scored on an error.
But Skutt would go on to pitch two scoreless innings while its offense generated three more runs in the second and six in the third before York could get on the board again in the fourth when Pohl hit an RBI single. The SkyHawks added two runs in the fifth.
Haggadone and Rowe both saw time in the circle. Rowe struck out four batters with three walks.
Hastings 12, York 1
The Tigers outhit the Dukes 15-6 in the five-inning game and gained a lead early, plating three runs in the first two innings to take a 6-0 advantage. York’s only run came in the fifth, when Seevers scored on an error with the bases loaded.
Linder recorded two hits in the game while four others – Seevers, Robinson, Ziemba and Pohl – all had one.
Rowe had two strikeouts in the circle while Haggadone had one.
