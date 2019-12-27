HUMPHREY, Neb. – With York not hosting a holiday tournament for the first time in several years, the York Dukes girls and boys basketball teams will make the 1-hour, 17-minute drive north to Humphrey on Friday and Saturday for the St. Francis Holiday Tournament.
The undefeated York girls (6-0), who enter Friday at No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s latest Class B ratings, will be playing rated schools at the tournament in the C-2 No. 6 Crofton Warriors (6-1) and either the D-2 No. 3 Wynot Blue Devils (6-1) or the host No. 4 Flyers (4-1).
The competition may be small-school teams, but they’re without a doubt some of the top girls squads in the state, with some of the top talent, including St. Francis’ junior guard Allison Weidner, who’s already committed to play basketball for Amy Williams and the Huskers, and Crofton junior Lacey Sprakel, who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game last year as a sophomore while leading the Warriors to runner-up at the C-2 state tournament.
It wasn’t just Crofton that made a postseason run last season, either. York is the only team that didn’t. St. Francis and Wynot played each other in the first round at D-2 state, with Wynot winning 45-44. The Blue Devils went on to win the championship, and return all five starters this year.
“This is an awesome holiday tournament,” York head girls basketball coach Matt Kern said. “We’re excited to play some of Nebraska’s traditional powers over the last two decades. This is going to be a fun tournament.”
York will open Friday’s action at 2 p.m. against Crofton, which comes into the game at 6-1 with the only loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point, Neb.). The Warriors have won their six games by an average score of 58-28.
Kern knows Crofton’s head coach, Aaron Losing, from a summer all-star game a few years ago. The Dukes will be playing a very disciplined team on Friday, one that will likely full-court press, switching between zone and man to try to keep the Dukes’ ball handlers off balance.
“On offense they attack the rim as well as anybody and all of their girls can shoot threes,” Kern said of Crofton. “They’re a well-coached, talented and balanced team. It’ll be fun to match up with them.”
The second girls’ game will be defending champ Wynot against Weidner and St. Francis at 5:15 p.m. Through five games this season, the Nebraska recruit is averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. She’s blocked six shots, too, and reached the 1,000-point mark of her career Dec. 12 in a win over Riverside.
To give York fans an idea of what the 5-foot-9 Weidner is capable of on a basketball court, Weidner recorded a triple-double in a win over Fullerton on Dec. 12 with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
The championship of the girls’ bracket will be Saturday at 5:15 p.m. while the third-place game will be Saturday at 2 p.m.
It’ll be tighter quarters than usual for the Dukes at St. Francis High School. It’s a small-town atmosphere and gym packed with uber-talented players with bleachers and fans right on top of the action. The slightly smaller court size could benefit the lengthy Dukes, who have four players 5-11 or taller, including juniors Addison Legg (5-11) and Maddie Portwine (6-0), sophomore Masa Scheierman (6-0) and senior Natalia Dick (6-0), a Hastings College basketball commit.
“The smaller court allows for presses to rotate faster and can cause offensive game-flow issues,” Kern said. “I’m sure Crofton will try to take advantage of that. We’ll have to be smart with the ball against their pressure. Also, our length on a small court could be advantageous to us. With less room to move, we can certainly take up some space on defense as well and use multiple looks to help us.”
In preparation for the smaller court, York has been practicing at York Middle School to give it a better feel for what it will see in Humphrey.
On the boys’ side of the tournament, York (0-6) will open with Crofton (3-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The other side of the bracket pits undefeated D-2 No. 1 St. Francis (5-0) against Wynot (1-5).
The boys’ championship will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. with the third-place game at 3:30 p.m.
