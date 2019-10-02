YORK — It’s been a grind for the road-warrior York volleyball program this season.
The Dukes hosted the Crete Cardinals on Tuesday night at York High School, which marked the first time the team has played in the friendly confines of the Duke Dome since August 26, when Fillmore Central and Raymond Central were in town for a preseason jamboree. Those contests didn’t even count towards the team’s record.
Tuesday night’s match did count, though, and the Dukes, wearing pink warmups to raise money for Totes of Hope, took advantage of the home court by sweeping Crete behind scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. More info about Totes of Hope can be found at the end of this article.
The home crowd, and especially the Dukes’ student section, which was also clad in pink shirts, kept the energy flowing from the start. Things were going well for the Dukes even before the match began according to head coach Chris Ericson.
“We said it was maybe the best warmup we had all year. So we knew that they were locked in and ready to go,” Ericson said. “We’re not going to be back here for another couple of weeks, but it’s always fun to play at home. The students were here and they were in it. It was fun.”
The Duke hitters were in it, too.
Unofficially, 5-foot-10 junior Erin Case led the team with 12 kills while 6-foot sophomore Masa Scheierman added eight and junior Addison Legg seven.
York’s two setters, junior Natalie Rockenbach and sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld, who entered Tuesday with a team-leading 218 assists, accurately distributed the ball to multiple hitters.
“We took control of the match and got momentum early on I feel like we were able to dictate the way the match was going to be played. Our setters did a nice job of spreading the ball around,” Ericson said. “I think that was maybe the best game Erin has had hitting. We were able to mix it up and not rely on Masa so much, which is good for everybody. It’s good to share the wealth a little bit.”
Scheierman, who came into the match with a team-high 191 kills, 20 aces and 176 digs, led the way in the first set with three kills. The two teams were tied three times early, but York started to pull away midway through and grabbed leads of 10-6, 15-10 and 20-13 before senior Natalia Dick’s kill gave her team a 23-15 advantage. Two Crete errors sealed the York win.
In the second set, things didn’t go great for the hosts. The Cardinals, who dropped to 4-16 with the loss, picked up a 3-0 lead off a trio of ace serves. But the Dukes, behind two kills from Scheierman and one from Case, clawed back to tie the set at 6. York wound up holding leads of 10-9, 15-12 and 20-15. Case really started to get in a groove towards the end of the set — she recorded three kills during a span where York stretched it’s advantage from 18-15 to 22-18. Case led everyone in the second set with six kills.
The 5-10 Legg was the big swinger in the third set with six kills. Case chipped in with four and had the match-winning swing.
York, which improved to 8-7, will face a couple of Class B rated teams on Thursday at the Seward triangular in the host No. 8 Bluejays (11-6) and No. 10 Beatrice (8-4).
Crete (4-16) 15 20 16 — 0
At York (8-7) 25 25 25 — 3
Totes of Hope
Totes of Hope reaches out to men, women and children who are going through their cancer battle. Men and women receive a tote full of comfort and care items and children receive a backpack full of activities, toys and a gift card.
Totes of Hope provide totes to cancer centers in Grand Island, Hastings, York and Lincoln and backpacks to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Over 1,600 totes and backpacks have been given out since 2013.
Its mission is to encourage cancer warriors, to let them know that someone cares about them, and to make their journey just a little easier. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the cost of the totes and backpacks.
