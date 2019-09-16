LEXINGTON – Thanks to a strong and consistent performance from Riley Stuhr, the York Dukes girls golf team placed third in the highly-competitive Lexington Invite last Friday.
It was the highest the Dukes have finished at that invite since 2012, and only the fourth time since 2003 that they’ve finished in the top 3, according to head coach Josh Miller.
“This tournament is always circled on the calendar due to the high level of competition and quality golf it provides,” Miller said. “It’s not easy to earn a medal here and I was pleased with a top three finish as well.”
Stuhr was the top golfer for the Dukes, tying for seventh with a score of 86. Gering’s Madi Schlaepler won the invite with a 74.
“Riley Stuhr was very consistent and carded matching 43s,” Miller said. “If she would have rolled her putts better, she would have been really close to breaking into the 70s.”
The Dukes’ Abby York tied for 18th with a 99 while Lilly Holthus was 23rd with a 102. Rounding out the York golfers were Kirsten Fike (tied for 27th with 109) and Rylie Krause (tied for 34th with a 113).
“Abby and Lilly were able to post scores right around 100 and that always helps keep our team score down around 400,” Miller said. “Kirsten and Rylie had never played this course before, so I think it was important for them to set foot on the grounds in preparation for the conference tournament in a couple weeks.”
Lexington Invite final team scoring: 1. North Platte 322; 2. Gering 327; 3. York 396; 4. Cozad 411; 5. Cambridge 420; 6. Minden 425; 7. Lexington 431; 8. Holdrege 432; 9. Gothenburg 435; 10. Hastings 460; 11. McCook 467; 12. Southwest 491.
York takes third in Aurora
The York girls also competed at the Aurora Invite at Poco Creek Golf Course this past Saturday and went home with a third-place finish and a team score of 401 – and that was without Holthus, who missed the meet due to the ACT test.
Aurora won the competition with a 381 while Columbus Scotus was runner-up with a 393. Final team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Aurora’s Danica Badura won the invite by carding a 73. Stuhr was second with an 88 while Abby York came in fifth with a 95.
Krause was 11th with a 107 while Piper Fernau shot a 111 for 13th. Fike was 17th with a 116.
The absence of Holthus allowed other younger players to get some varsity action.
“We weren’t far off from our goal of a sub-400 day, but our 3-5 players were unable to capitalize on some opportunities,” Miller said. “Riley Stuhr and Abby York landed in the top five again with solid ball striking. Kirsten, Rylie and Piper hit the ball well at times, but their short game cost them.”
Miller said playing back-to-back 18-hole rounds is a grind, especially mentally, but he learns a lot about his team when it goes through stretches like Friday and Saturday.
“This is a busy stretch for us and this group really has to improve in a couple areas in order to be more consistent across the board,” Miller said.
Exeter-Milligan’s Krupicka competes
Another coverage-area competitor at the Aurora Invite was Exeter-Milligan’s Becca Krupicka. She finished 16th with a 115.
Aurora Invite final team scoring: 1. Aurora 381; 2. Columbus Scotus 393; 3. York 401; 4. Fullerton 444; 5. Exeter-Milligan 655.
