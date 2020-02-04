GRAND ISLAND – The York Dukes girls basketball team entered the fourth quarter of its Central Conference tournament third-place game with Adams Central on Saturday trailing just 37-35.
Adams Central, however, was the team that finished the final eight minutes. The Patriots outscored the Dukes 18-14 in the high-scoring fourth along the way to a 55-49 win.
Adams Central, which lost to York by 17 points on Jan. 3, finished in third place at the tournament held at Northwest High School in Grand Island. York dropped to 13-6 with the defeat and took fourth.
Class B No. 1 Crete stayed undefeated and beat No. 5 Northwest, 62-18, in the tournament’s championship Saturday night.
Against Adams Central, Maddie Portwine led the Dukes with 19 points while Natalia Dick recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
A buzzer-beating corner 3 from Destiny Shepherd tied the game at 11 at the end of the first quarter. York went into halftime behind 26-24.
York was successful in getting to the foul line in the game, shooting 33 free throws. But the Dukes made just 58 percent of them with 19.
Masa Sheierman filled the stat sheet in the loss with six points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Shepherd scored eight points while Mattie Pohl chipped in with five and Addison Legg one.
The Dukes will try to stop the two-game skid on Friday at home when they host Holdrege (7-10).
Adams Central (11-8)
11 15 11 18 – 55
York (13-6)
11 13 11 14 – 49
