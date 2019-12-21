AURORA, Neb. — After winning all three of its games against Aurora two seasons ago, the York Dukes girls basketball team dropped the only contest to the Huskies last year, losing 41-35.
York got back to its recent winning ways against the opponent from 24 miles to the west on Friday night, though, getting a 53-37 victory behind 18 points from senior Natalia Dick and 17 from junior Maddie Portwine, eight of which came in a fast-paced, run-and-gun fourth quarter in which the Dukes outscored Aurora 25-15.
York, which came into the season No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class B ratings, stays undefeated at 5-0 heading into Saturday night’s game against Hastings at the Duke Dome. Hastings will come into Saturday’s game at 2-3 following a 53-47 loss to Kearney Catholic Friday night.
After a low-scoring and gritty first half full of fouls and missed shots from both teams, York trailed 16-14 at halftime. The Dukes went just 6 of 14 at the free-throw line during that stretch.
“We couldn’t hit much and they were hitting some shots,” York head coach Matt Kern said of what he told his team at halftime. “We just talked about not panicking. And I love where this team is at mentally because there wasn’t any panic. They understand this is a four-quarter game — we preach that — and when we finish the game late and turn it into a track meet like we did, it was pretty fun.”
The Dukes were down 22-18 midway through the third, but finished the quarter on a 10-0 run behind four points from Portwine and three from Dick and Addison Legg, who nailed a 3-pointer. Dick, a Hastings College basketball commit, came into the game averaging a team-high 15.8 points and eight rebounds while Portwine averaged 13.8 points and a team-best 2.5 steals.
York had its 28-22 lead cut to 28-27 early in the fourth, but the Dukes used their transition game and full-court pressure to overwhelm the Huskies. Along with Portwine’s eight points, Dick and Destiny Shepherd both scored six in the fourth while Mattie Pohl chipped in with five.
Aurora’s Cassidy Knust, who had eight points in the first three quarters and gave the Huskies some outside shooting with a couple 3s, was held scoreless in the final eight minutes.
“We take a lot of pride in trying to wear teams out, and we started to face guarding No. 3 (Knust) which made a difference, and we started to press, which we hadn’t done all game,” Kern said of the fourth. “Give credit to Aurora, they battled and are a good and scrappy team that put us in some tough spots. But that’s alright, we want games like that.”
York (5-0) 9 5 14 25 — 53
At Aurora (1-3) 5 11 6 15 — 37
York scoring: Natalia Dick 18, Maddie Portwine 17, Mattie Pohl 7, Destiny Shepherd 6, Addison Legg 5.
Aurora scoring: Kassidy Hudson 9, Cassidy Knust 8, Jaylee Schuster 6, Raina Cattau 6, Paxtyn Dummer 5.
