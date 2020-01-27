YORK – After a Mattie Pohl free throw tied the game at 18-all at halftime of the York Dukes’ game with the Class A No. 8-rated North Platte Bulldogs on Saturday evening, York head coach Matt Kern and his staff told their team more ball movement was needed on offense.
The Dukes listened.
York came out of the locker room and owned the second half against North Platte, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-5 in the third quarter en route to a big confidence-building 49-36 victory.
“It was a good win for us,” Kern said. “I really like how we came out with a focus on the offensive side of the ball in the third quarter.”
The victory moves the B No. 5-rated Dukes to 12-4 on the season ahead of Tuesday night’s Central Conference tournament opener against Seward (5-7), which is set to tip at 6 p.m. inside the Duke Dome.
York got clutch performances from its upperclassmen against North Platte, including senior and Hastings College basketball commit, Natalia Dick, and juniors Maddie Portwine and Addison Legg.
Dick had a double-double in the win, racking up 15 points and 10 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 Legg filled the stat sheet, doing a little bit of everything with 10 points, six assists and five boards. The long-armed Portwine had 15 points and was a terror for the Bulldog ball handlers – she had a team-best five steals.
“We did a good job of moving the ball in the context of our offense and finding open shooters,” Kern said. “We worked the inside-out game really well.”
With Dick finding success in the lane, the Dukes got a much-needed outside shooting presence as Portwine knocked down three 3s while Legg had two.
“It was great to see our 3-point shots falling,” Kern said. “Any time we can hit some shots it energizes our team and especially our defense. You could sense the energy in the third quarter.”
York’s defense did its job, too. Both Dick and Portwine recorded a block in the game. Pohl, a sophomore guard standing just 5-6, grabbed five rebounds. Destiny Shepherd, another sophomore guard, took the team’s only charge.
York is the No. 4 seed of the Central Conference tournament, while Seward is No. 5. The top seed is undefeated Crete, which is No. 5 in the state and No. 1 in B according to the Omaha World-Herald’s Jan. 21 ratings.
North Platte (13-3) 4 14 5 13 – 36
At York (12-4) 6 12 18 13 – 49
York scoring: Natalia Dick 15, Maddie Portwine 15, Addison Legg 10, Masa Scheierman 4, Mattie Pohl 3, Lauryn Haggadone 2.
