Editor’s note: Once each week until high school sports return, the York News-Times’ sports section will have a Throwback Thursday, where one story from the same week of years past will be featured. This week’s featured story is from the Yowell Track Classic from 2017, where the York girls placed runner-up while another area team, the Fillmore Central Panthers, finished fifth. This spring’s Yowell Track Classic would have been on Saturday at York High School, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sports across the nation have been canceled.
YORK – The York girls actually came away with more event championships on Saturday at the Yowell Track Classic, but the depth of the Waverly Vikings told the story in the end.
Waverly had 21 girls score points in the meet while the Dukes had 16. Waverly also picked up points in all three relays, and York only competed in one.
The final tally showed the Vikings with 133 points while York was second with 106. Third place went to Beatrice with 76.
The eight-team field also included area squad Fillmore Central. The Panthers scored 45 points for fifth place.
The Dukes’ only double winner came in the hurdles where senior Kennedy Mogul won the 100s with a time of 16.85 seconds and followed that with a first-place finish in the 300 at 47.87. The senior, who has already signed to attend Concordia University next fall, took fifth in the pole vault with a clear of 9 feet, her best of the season to date.
Mogul also joined Lauren Riley, Ann Magner and Jenny Kadavy with a third place in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:21.54.
Riley won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 6 ½ inches and took second in the triple jump. In the 3200, Julia Lee took the top spot with a time of 11:48.38, while in the pole vault Marissa Harcrow took first with a vault of 9-6.
York senior Jenny Kadavy was second in the 200 (26.57) and third in the 100 (13.25). In the 1600, York sophomore Lindsey Stuckey was second with a time of 5:39.12.
The Dukes’ 1600 relay took third with a time of 4:21.54.
York head coach Don Perry said several girls who competed at the Nebraska Track Festival on Friday did a solid job of bouncing back.
“Yowell was a good and tough meet on Saturday. Girls competed well and came in second to Waverly. After running in Papillion on Friday, our athletes did a good job of coming back on Saturday,” Perry said.
Fillmore Central dominated the shot put event where it scored 18 of its 45 points.
Taking home the gold was Alexis Schmidt with a toss of 43-8 ¼, nearly a foot better than her York News-Times’ area-leading mark of 42-8 ½. Panthers’ McKenzie Scheil was second with her effort of 38-5 ¼.
Fillmore’s Grace Jacobson added 10 more points to the team total as she won the 1600 with a time of 5:26.94.
The Panthers’ 1600 relay gave Fillmore three wins on the day as it took the race with a time of 4:16.37.
Waverly’s Emily Clark was voted the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Yowell Track Classic. She won both the 200 and the 400 and was on the Vikings’ 1600 and 400 relays, which took second and third, respectively.
York returns to the track on Friday at the Holdrege Invite, scheduled for 1 p.m., while the Panthers have a midweek dual with Malcolm on Tuesday in a tune-up for the Southern Nebraska Conference Meet set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Centennial Public School in Utica.
Team Scoring: 1. Waverly 133; 2. York 106; 3. Beatrice 76; 4. Crete 52; 5. Fillmore Central 45; 6. Seward 43; T-7. Fairbury 36; T-7. Norris 36.
Event winners and top six finishes from York and Fillmore Central athletes:
100: 1. Mika Brees, Seward, 12.99; 3. Jenny Kadavy, York, 13.25.
200: 1. Emily Clark, Waverly, 26.48; 2. Jenny Kadavy, York, 26.57.
400: 1. Emily Clark, Waverly, 1:00.58; 4. Ann Magner, York, 1:02.11.
800: 1. Alex Danson, Waverly, 2:29.31.
1600: 1. Grace Jacobson, Fillmore Central, 5:26.94; 2. Lindsey Stuckey, York, 5:39.12; 6. Macy Scott, Fillmore Central, 5:54.48.
3200: 1. Julia Lee, York, 11:48.38
100H: 1. Kennedy Mogul, York, 16.85.
300 H: 1. Kennedy Mogul, York, 47.87.
4x100: 1. Crete, 51.14.
4x400: 1. Fillmore Central, 4:16.37 (Jamey Broman, Grace Jacobson, Halle Theis, Macy Scott). 3. York, 4:21.54 (Lauren Riley, Kennedy Mogul, Ann Magner, Jenny Kadavy).
4x800: 1. Beatrice, 10:27.51 6. Fillmore Central, 11:41.37 (Sydney Hiatt, Sydney Schelkopf, Abbey Parten, Sydney Jividen).
Discus: 1. Kendra Placke, Seward, 123-5 4. Kate Erwin, York, 112-11 5. Karlee Seevers, York, 111-5.
Long Jump: 1. Lauren Riley, York, 16-6 ½ 4. Jamey Broman, Fillmore Central, 15-7 ½.
High Jump: 1. Jessica Fujan, Beatrice, 4-10.
Shot Put: 1. Alexis Schmidt, Fillmore Central, 43-8 ¼ 2. McKenzie Scheil, Fillmore Central, 38-5 ¼ 5. Carsyn Zumpfe, York, 35-0 ½
Triple Jump: 1. Addison Barnard, Beatrice, 33-10 ½ 2. Lauren Riley, York, 33-9 ½ 3. Bailey Gocke, York, 32-8 ¼.
Pole Vault: 1. Marissa Harcrow, York, 9-6 5. Kennedy Mogul, York, 9-0.
