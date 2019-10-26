SCHUYLER – The York Dukes volleyball team finished its regular season with a record of 18-12 after sweeping the Schuyler Warriors on the road 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 on Thursday night.
Schuyler dropped to 2-21 with the loss.
Junior Erin Case led the Dukes’ attack with 11 kills while sophomore Masa Scheierman added nine and Addison Legg seven. Brynn Hirschfeld recorded 18 set assists while Natalie Rockenbach dished out 12.
York also had a successful night at the service line with 12 ace serves, including a team-high six from Maddie Portwine.
Defensively, both Case and Scheierman racked up three blocks while Scheierman also led the team in digs with seven.
York will meet the Grand Island Northwest Vikings (18-13) in a semifinal of the B-6 subdistrict Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Northwest High School in Grand Island. The two teams have split a pair of matches so far this season, with Northwest beating the Dukes in the conference tournament and York picking up a 3-1 win at home on Tuesday.
The other two teams in the B-6 subdistrict are Aurora (17-15) and Hastings (20-10).
